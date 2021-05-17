Published: 3:22 PM May 17, 2021

Delays are likely on the A11 after a collision involving an Artic lorry and van - Credit: Google Maps

Delays are building on both lanes of the A11 at Barton Mills due to a diesel spill caused by a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to a crash involving a lorry and a van at the Fiveways roundabout shortly after 12.30pm today near the Worlington turn off.

The southbound carriageway is blocked following the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

The incident involved an Artic lorry and a Renault Master van and took place on the southbound carriageway.

A temporary closure of the road will be put in place for recovery and clear up.