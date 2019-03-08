Award winning director attending Suffolk screening of his film

Liz Bonnin presents the 90 minute docufilm by director Tom Watt-Smith dubbed the follow up to Blue Planet 2. Picture: CODY BURRIDGE/BBC/RAW TV LTD. Archant

High-profile television producer and director Tom Watt-Smith will be attending a Suffolk festival next month to personally introduce the screening of one of his own films.

Drowning in Plastic has been nominated for several awards and there will be a special screening on October 5 in Woodbridge. Picture: THE RIVERSIDE THEATRE/WOODBRIDGE Drowning in Plastic has been nominated for several awards and there will be a special screening on October 5 in Woodbridge. Picture: THE RIVERSIDE THEATRE/WOODBRIDGE

To coincide with the anniversary of its broadcast debut on BBC One last year and dubbed as the follow up to Blue Planet 2, Drowning in Plastic will be aired at the Riverside Theatre in Woodbridge on Saturday October 5 at 2pm.

The film - to be screened as part of the Film Feast festival - focuses on the plight of plastic that is engulfing the earth and shows television presenter Liz Bonin speaking with scientists, marine biologists and environmental campaigners to discuss the effects on the planet and how the human race can try to counteract the damage already caused.

Mr Watt-Smith has produced and directed a string of programmes for television including reports for Newsnight, Horizon and Children in Need as well as Doctor in the House.

Drowning in Plastic has been nominated for many awards since its release last year and won at New York Festivals World Best TV and Film Awards for Best Environmental Film and at the Royal Television Society Awards for Best Science And Natural History programme.

Mr Watt-Smith is now an executive producer with Raw TV, a multi-award winning international film and television production company based in London, responsible for Emmy nominated documentary Three Identical Strangers and Nadiya: Anxiey and Me.

The Film Feast festival is part of an initiative to bring local communities together through a love of film, food and drink.

Debuting in Suffolk last year, it was such a success that it has spread across Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and London for its second year running.

Created by Neil McGlone, manager of Woodbridge Riverside Theatre, the event has been backed by British director Mike Leigh, who brought us the Oscar nominated and Bafta award winning film Secrets + Lies.

Entry is free and there will be a panel discussion afterwards.

Film Feast runs from October 4 to October 7.

For more information, go to: www.theriverside.co.uk/programme_filmfeast_detail.php?id=1314#anchor