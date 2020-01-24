Disabled couple left housebound after thieves steal mobility scooters

A couple from Jaywick have had their mobility scooters stolen, leaving them housebound. Picture: GARY OTLEY GARY OTLEY

A woman with multiple sclerosis says "her legs have been taken away" after thieves stole her mobility scooter from outside her home.

Gary Otley and his partner Sarah Jones, from Jaywick, are now housebound following the theft, which is believed to have taken place overnight.

Ms Jones, 49, has multiple sclerosis and says she feels "isolated" after the burglary.

Her partner Mr Otley, 53, has arthritis in both of his knees and suffers from angina, meaning he struggles with chest pain.

The pair are both retired on medical grounds and rely on the mobility scooters to get around.

Speaking of the theft, Mr Otley said: "My partner Sarah says she feels like someone has taken her legs away and it's made us both housebound."

The mobility scooters, which together are worth around £5,000, were stolen from outside the couple's home in Meadow Way - where Mr Otley has lived for 27 years.

"Sarah couldn't sleep all night worrying about not being able to get out of the house," he said. "She can't stop crying."

The scooters have been stored outside the house for the last three years, with no problems in the past.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report about the theft of mobility scooters from outside an address in Meadow Way, Jaywick.

"A man reported they were stolen between 8pm on Tuesday, January 21 and 2pm on Thursday, January 23.

"They are both worth a four-figure sum."

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/12309/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.