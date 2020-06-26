Girl, 8, bitten in dog attack at playing fields

The little girl was attacked while out cycling with her sister on playing fields by Red Lodge Sports Pavilion, off Hundred Acre Way. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An eight-year-old girl was bitten on the leg by a dog while cycling with her big sister on playing fields in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 24, at Red Lodge Sports Pavilion off Hundred Acre Way at around 8pm.

The victim had been cycling with her older sister, aged 11, on the playing fields by the pavilion when she began to be chased by a black and white dog.

The owners of the dog shouted to the victim to stop cycling and when she stopped the dog bit her on the leg, causing a scratch.

You may also want to watch:

The owners took the dog away but the girl was left shaken by the incident and police would like to speak to the man and woman who were walking the dogs.

The man had brown hair and was wearing a dark red t-shirt and black jeans.

The woman had dark hair and was wearing black leggings and a bright-pink t-shirt.

The couple were walking two dogs, the first which bit the child was described as a medium sized black and white dog, while the other was a small brown dog.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/35298/20.