Dog walker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in serious crash

PUBLISHED: 07:39 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:39 13 February 2020

The crash happened in The Belt in Lidgate Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van collided with a woman, leaving her with potentially life-changing injuries.

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash happened at 5.35pm on Friday evening in The Belt in Lidgate, where the victim was walking her dog before being struck by a white Ford Transit.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

She suffered multiple fractures as a result of the crash and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses to the crash, or motorists who have dashcam footage of The Belt at the time, is encouraged to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference CAD 301 of Feburary 7.

