News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Vets' warning after dogs eat rat poison disguised inside treats at park

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:36 PM February 1, 2021   
Colchester castle. The park is the setting for the first major scene in James Henry's crime thriller

Vets4Pets in Colchester has issued the warning to clients after a number of suspicious cases. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Dog walkers in Colchester are being urged to be vigilant after a veterinary practice saw several cases of pets falling ill after eating rat poison disguised within treats.

Vets4Pets Colchester, which is found at Colne View Retail Park, issued the warning to its clients on Facebook, following "several possible cases" of dogs ingesting rat poison in the Highwoods and Castle Park areas. 

It said: "These cases seem particularly suspicious as the potential poison has been disguised within dog treats.

"Please be extra vigilant when on your daily dog walks as we all know that dogs are highly inquisitive and like to eat everything within sight."

The chemicals used in rat or mice poisonings are often highly toxic to dogs and can cause internal bleeding, kidney failure, organ damage and even death.

The veterinary practice added: "If you have any concerns or you believe your dog may have ingested the unknown substance please contact us at the practice on 01206 771 984."

Most Read

  1. 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
  2. 2 How my father found a crucial clue to where Sutton Hoo ship was buried
  3. 3 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
  1. 4 Deadline Day Live: Town complete striker deal while youngsters could exit
  2. 5 Missing girls may have travelled together
  3. 6 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
  4. 7 Two arrested following assault in Ipswich street
  5. 8 Ipswich Town closing in on loan signing of Tottenham striker Parrott
  6. 9 'After 46 years, I'm on the point of giving up on them' - Town fans on Crewe draw and Lambert's future
  7. 10 'My friendship with Sutton Hoo's Basil Brown'
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding | Live

Road closed after driver rescued from flood

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Flooding | Gallery

Suffolk floods in pictures

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Football

'We were the better team' - Lambert on Crewe draw and Bishop red card

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

ICU beds at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals full for 4 days running

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus