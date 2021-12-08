News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Hold his hands up and apologise' — Suffolk MPs on Christmas party leak

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 10:48 AM December 8, 2021
Updated: 11:02 AM December 8, 2021
Boris Johnson with Suffolk MPs James Cartlidge and Peter Aldous inset

Suffolk MPs have reacted after a video of former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing about an alleged Downing Street Christmas party emerged. - Credit: PA/HOUSE OF COMMONS/OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

One Suffolk MP has called for the prime minister to apologise after video of Downing Street staff joking about an alleged Christmas party emerged — while another called for people to focus on the booster programme rather than the leaks.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous called on the prime minister to "hold his hands up and apologise" after footage emerged on Tuesday night which showed Downing Street staff in December 2020 laughing about a possible party which would have breached London's coronavirus restrictions at the time.

In response, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

Mr Aldous said: "This story has been rumbling away over the last few weeks and my inclination was to accept what the prime minister had said that no rules had been broken and give them the benefit of the doubt.

"The news overnight and the release of the video does cast the situation in a different light.

"It does look very bad and gives the impression there is one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

"In my view it is a re-run of the Dominic Cummings saga and it does make it very difficult, especially if there were to be further restrictions with the emergence of Omicron, to enforce those rules - probably impossible."

File photo dated 22/04/20 of Allegra Stratton. Leaked footage from No 10's £2.6 million press briefi

Leaked footage from No 10's £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
  2. 2 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
  3. 3 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  1. 4 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
  2. 5 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  3. 6 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
  4. 7 'Selection is down to the manager' - Town CEO Ashton on Norwood's absence
  5. 8 Charlton boss Jackson on Bonne's 'point to prove', Addicks' interest in Pigott and Cook's sacking
  6. 9 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
  7. 10 Flood alerts issued for Suffolk ahead of Storm Barra's arrival

Mr Aldous said he did not believe Mr Johnson should resign over the saga, but said immediate clarification, and an apology, needs to be given.

He said: "What is needed is an explanation of what happened from the Prime Minister and for him to hold his hands up and apologise and say he got it wrong.

"I don't think he should resign. We have enormous challenges coming our way in this country. Over the last few weeks we have seen different issues such as social care and standards, and there is a clear need for the government to quickly get a grip on this issue."

The Waveney MP said there was "absolutely" no Christmas party for his staff last year.

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, said he had not seen the footage of Downing Street staffers laughing about the party during a practice press briefing.

"I just don't watch stuff like that anymore," he said. "I genuinely haven't read the story."

Mr Cartlidge said it was "impossible" for him to comment on the alleged party as he had "no idea what the position is".

He added: "All I know is, this year could be quite challenging with Omicron and I think we should just focus on the booster programme. As to what happened at a party a year ago, I personally have no way of commenting because obviously I don't know what happened."

Coronavirus
Downing Street
Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman wears a mask as she walks past Christmas decorations in London's Knightbridge - one of the U

Opinion | Opinion

Will it be another lockdown Christmas?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A134 near Bury St Edmunds is likely to remain closed for some time after a crash involving a lorry and a car

Updated

Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon