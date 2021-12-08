'Hold his hands up and apologise' — Suffolk MPs on Christmas party leak

Suffolk MPs have reacted after a video of former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing about an alleged Downing Street Christmas party emerged. - Credit: PA/HOUSE OF COMMONS/OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE

One Suffolk MP has called for the prime minister to apologise after video of Downing Street staff joking about an alleged Christmas party emerged — while another called for people to focus on the booster programme rather than the leaks.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous called on the prime minister to "hold his hands up and apologise" after footage emerged on Tuesday night which showed Downing Street staff in December 2020 laughing about a possible party which would have breached London's coronavirus restrictions at the time.

In response, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”

Mr Aldous said: "This story has been rumbling away over the last few weeks and my inclination was to accept what the prime minister had said that no rules had been broken and give them the benefit of the doubt.

"The news overnight and the release of the video does cast the situation in a different light.

"It does look very bad and gives the impression there is one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

"In my view it is a re-run of the Dominic Cummings saga and it does make it very difficult, especially if there were to be further restrictions with the emergence of Omicron, to enforce those rules - probably impossible."

Leaked footage from No 10's £2.6 million press briefing room emerged on Monday night which showed former press secretary Allegra Stratton laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party. - Credit: PA

Mr Aldous said he did not believe Mr Johnson should resign over the saga, but said immediate clarification, and an apology, needs to be given.

He said: "What is needed is an explanation of what happened from the Prime Minister and for him to hold his hands up and apologise and say he got it wrong.

"I don't think he should resign. We have enormous challenges coming our way in this country. Over the last few weeks we have seen different issues such as social care and standards, and there is a clear need for the government to quickly get a grip on this issue."

The Waveney MP said there was "absolutely" no Christmas party for his staff last year.

James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk, said he had not seen the footage of Downing Street staffers laughing about the party during a practice press briefing.

"I just don't watch stuff like that anymore," he said. "I genuinely haven't read the story."

Mr Cartlidge said it was "impossible" for him to comment on the alleged party as he had "no idea what the position is".

He added: "All I know is, this year could be quite challenging with Omicron and I think we should just focus on the booster programme. As to what happened at a party a year ago, I personally have no way of commenting because obviously I don't know what happened."