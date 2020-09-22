Drive-thru flu jab clinic created for at-risk patients

Thousands of people will be eligible for this year’s flu vaccine and a number of new controls will be in place to ensure their safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - including one surgery offering drive-thru appointments.

Health bosses want to reassure that getting the jab is Covid-secure, and even more important than ever before given the current climate.

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I want to reassure people that it is safe to attend a flu vaccination appointment at the GP practice or community pharmacy, and I urge people not to be deterred from protecting their health this winter.

“The momentous events of the last seven months have certainly given us all cause for anxiety and concern, but if anything, these events have given everyone in an at-risk group even greater reason to have a flu vaccination.

“The flu vaccination will help protect your health and the health of your loved ones, so please don’t ignore the appointment invitation from your GP practice.”

A weekly drive-thru flu jab clinic has been set up by staff members at Combs Ford Surgery to ensure social distancing.

The site allows people who qualify for the jab to drive to the car park at the back of the Co-op in the village.

Attendees will then be able to receive a jab without leaving their car.

Everyone attending the session will need to have a pre-booked appointment slot.

Those who qualify for the jab are asked not to phone, but instead wait to be contacted about their vaccination.

Dr Hasan Chowhan, a GP in Colchester and chairman of NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’ve been planning hard to ensure we’re able to deliver an effective flu vaccination programme this year, working with our primary care and community pharmacy colleagues.

“I urge people not to contact their surgery to try and book an appointment. Please wait until you are contacted. Don’t worry, we will be in touch.”