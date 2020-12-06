News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Truck driver reported for blocking police station to collect takeaway

Holly Hume

Published: 11:15 AM December 6, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
Drivers can be fined for meddling with tachographs as it breaks the rules regarding rest periods and drivers hours. Picture: ...

A truck driver has been reported for several offences, after blocking a police station while collecting his takeaway.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 5, in Haverhill.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team assisted Haverhill police officers after discovering a man had removed his driver card and tacho fuse - known as ‘fuse-pulling’.

He had also parked in front of the police station in High Street while stopping to collect a takeaway.

Removing the card and fuse interrupted his daily rest period – breaking the rules about the strict records required to ensure drivers take their time away from the wheel.

Officers reported the driver for a number of offences.

Drivers can be fined for violating tachograph rules and even taken to court in some circumstances.

