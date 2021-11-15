News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drones being used in search for missing 36-year-old

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:52 PM November 15, 2021
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

A search is being conducted in Red Lodge for missing Ginette Rose - Credit: Suffolk police

A search is being conducted for a 36-year-old who has been reported missing from her home near Mildenhall.

Ginette Rose was last seen leaving her home in Privet Way, Red Lodge, at about 10pm on Sunday.

She is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and with long, dark hair.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that drones are also being used to help locate Ginette, who was last seen wearing a mauve jumper and possibly jeans or leggings with no shoes.

She left the house on foot.

Fire crews have also been called to assist in the search of a missing person. 

Anyone with information related to Ginette's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 360 of November 14.


