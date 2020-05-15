Teenager arrested after drugs found by police

The 16-year-old was found in St Johns Road, Saxmundham, at around 3.10pm on Wednesday, May 13. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A teenage boy has been arrested after a group of men failed to stop for police officers in a Suffolk market town and were later discovered with suspected drugs.

Officers on patrol in Saxmundham on Wednesday, May 13 had cause to stop and search an 18-year-old man under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

While speaking to this man, officers were approached by three other males and, when requested to stop, they fled.

Later that day at around 3.10pm, one of the males who had fled was found in St Johns Road with a quantity of suspected drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and possession with intent to supply other than Class A.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man, who officers originally stopped and searched, was given a cannabis warning.

A further man was also later found – he was stopped and searched but was not found with any suspected drugs.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.