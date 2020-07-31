E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drunk headbutted Center Parcs security guard and broke his nose

31 July, 2020 - 05:30
The Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Picture: FILE/ IAN BURT

The Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Picture: FILE/ IAN BURT

A drunken man broke a security guard’s nose at Center Parcs after headbutting him inside his holiday lodge.

Danny Tierney pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWNDanny Tierney pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how security were called to a lodge at the Elveden Forest site, near Thetford, at 11.45pm on January 25 following reports of a domestic incident.

On arrival at the lodge, security guard Peter Daly was told Danny Tierney, 41, was drunk in the bathroom of his villa.

Mr Daly tried to assist Tierney but he became abusive, swearing at him and calling him a ‘plastic police officer’, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

Tierney then turned to face Mr Daly and headbutted him in the nose area.

Mr Daly was taken to hospital and suffered a nasal fracture as a result of the assault, Mr Ablett said.

Doctors initially told Mr Daly he would need reconstructive surgery on his nose but after a series of appointments, he was informed it was no longer required.

Mr Ablett said that Mr Daly had suffered whiplash from the headbutt and blurred vision.

Tierney, of Kingfisher Road, Attleborough, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In police interview, Tierney admitted the headbutt and said he had been drinking “quite a bit” prior to the incident.

He told officers he did not consider himself to be a violent person.

He has since apologised to Mr Daly, the court heard.

Dave Foulkes, defending, said the assault was“out of character” for Tierney.

“He is not someone who has a track record of violence,” Mr Foulkes said.

“He was under a degree of stress and had had too much to drink.

“It was a single incident of violence, not a sustained assault.”

Mr Foulkes added that Tierney had been saving money since the incident so he is able to pay compensation to Mr Daly.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

John Beamish, chair of the bench, told Tierney he will be sentenced on September 8, with all options, including custody, still open.

Tierney was released on unconditional bail ahead of his sentence.

