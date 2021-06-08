News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Drunk man found floating under pier rescued by patrol teams

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:03 PM June 8, 2021   
The incident happened near to Clacton Pier. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The incident happened near to Clacton Pier. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

A drunk man who was floating on his back fully clothed underneath Clacton Pier was rescued by beach patrol members last week. 

The man was spotted drifting under the pier, around 50 to 70 metres offshore at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, June 1.

Experienced Tendring District Council Beach patrol member Danny Ayling lost sight of the man as he went under the pier and the team launched a rescue board.

With Darren Garrod on the board, assisted by Danny and Olivia Whyte on shore, the team found the man after a five minute search.

The crew reported he was extremely intoxicated, freezing cold, and struggling to keep his head above the water, and was fortunate to be on his back.

You may also want to watch:

Once back on shore the man was checked over by a first aider and, apart from being intoxicated, was found to be otherwise unharmed. 

He was then asked to leave the beach area for his own safety.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town fans 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today
  2. 2 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  3. 3 Ipswich Town among the favourites to win League One next season
  1. 4 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
  2. 5 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  3. 6 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
  4. 7 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  5. 8 Princess Diana's Ford Escort to go under the hammer in Colchester
  6. 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  7. 10 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge

Alex Porter, Tendring District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said while the Essex Sunshine Coast was a beautiful place to visit – the sea had to be treated with respect.

“This gentleman has had a lucky escape, and I feel that if our Tendring District Council Beach Patrol team had shut at the scheduled time the outcome of this incident could have been so different,” Cllr Porter said.

“TDC Beach Patrol do a fantastic job through the spring and summer to make our coastline and popular beaches as safe as they can be, along with our partners such as the RNLI and the Clacton Volunteer Lifeguards."

The RNLI has announced its top tips on how to stay safe at the beach this summer. 




Essex Live
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Milsoms Kesgrave Hall

The top Suffolk hotels chosen by Tripadvisor guests

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Police station was sold for over � 1 million Picture: RUTH LEACH

Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus