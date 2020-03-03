E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Newmarket stud owner Dubai Sheikh takes legal battle to Supreme Court

PUBLISHED: 19:35 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 03 March 2020

Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls in 2014. Picture: TATTERSALLS

Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls in 2014. Picture: TATTERSALLS

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and owner of Dalham Hall stud in Newmarket, is challenging the Supreme Court over a ruling in his legal battle with his estranged wife.

The Darley stud at Dalham Hall. Polishing the brass on the stallion boxes John Weeldon. PIC MICHAEL HALLThe Darley stud at Dalham Hall. Polishing the brass on the stallion boxes John Weeldon. PIC MICHAEL HALL

The royal founded Godolphin thoroughbred horse racing and breeding, which runs the Suffolk stud, alongside his duties as Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.

The royal founded Godolphin thoroughbred horse racing and breeding, which runs the Suffolk stud, alongside his duties as Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.

The 70-year-old has applied directly to the Supreme Court to appeal against a decision made by the Court of Appeal last week to allow the publication of rulings by the president of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane.

His two rulings relate to "certain disputed factual issues" and "issues arising out of the special position of (Sheikh Mohammed) as the sovereign and head of government of a foreign state".

Lord Justice Underhill said that it was "the unanimous decision of the court" to dismiss Sheikh Mohammed's appeal at the hearing in London on Friday February 28.

The Court of Appeal refused the Sheikh's application to appeal to the Supreme Court. However, it gave him until 4pm on Tuesday March 3 to do so directly.

A spokeswoman for the royal has confirmed that he has lodged an application to block the publication of two judgemnents made by Sir Andrew McFarlane and it will be referred to three Supreme Court justices - Lord Hodge, Lord Wilson and Lady Black - and that the court is "aware of the urgency of this matter".

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein is the sixth wife of Sheikh Mohammed and has been estranged from him since she reportedly fled Dubai last year with their two children.

The 45-year-old, half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, has applied for the children to be made wards of the court after her husband ordered for their summary return to Dubai.

She has also applied for a forced marriage protection order in relation to one of the children and a non-molestation order.

At the hearing at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday Feburary 26, Lord Justice Underhill said Sheikh Mohammed's legal team argued that Sir Andrew's decision to publish the judgments was "wrong in law and that the judgments should not be published, if at all, in advance of the welfare hearing" later in March.

He added that Sheikh Mohammed's appeal was opposed by Princess Haya, the independent guardian appointed by the court to represent the children's interests, and by a number of media organisations.

The appeal itself "raises questions both about what is in the best interests of the children and about how to balance that, if necessary, against the right of the press to report matters of public interest".

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Essex coronavirus case identified in Harlow as national number rises

A man being treated for coronavirus was diagnosed in Harlow, this newspaper understands Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

