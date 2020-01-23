E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pop-up cafe from wedding cake baker opening on Suffolk coast

PUBLISHED: 11:24 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 January 2020

Debbie Johnson, who runs Dust with Cocoa, will be opening a pop-up cafe in Southwold this Sunday Picture: DUST WITH COCOA

An award-winning wedding cake company is opening a pop-up cafe on the Suffolk coast as part of a new venture.

Dust with Cocoa will have a coffee shop in The Box, in High Street in Southwold, every Friday and Sunday.

Owner Debbie Johnson says she is opening the pop-up to showcase her work and gauge interest in running a cafe long-term.

Her business has been recognised by the Most Curious wedding fair, which Miss Johnson says has boosted Dust with Cocoa's profile in the industry.

Miss Johnson said: "The idea with the shop is to sell all of our most popular items. It's a chance for people to come in and enjoy some coffee or tea.

"We're hoping to do it in Southwold for a long time.

"We are looking to grow as a business, and we're hoping the pop-up shop will be a great way to do that."

The Dust with Cocoa cafe will be open on Fridays from 10am-2.30pm and on Sundays from 10am-3pm.

