Huge boost for EACH charity as in-person events return

Published: 11:45 AM May 29, 2021

Last time the Whole Hog Piglet event was staged in 2019 - Credit: EACH/Ben Matthews

A children's hospice charity has sold 1,000 tickets in a month as it prepares to bring back its summer events programme.

Tickets for fun events that involve rushing through multi-coloured bubbles and splashing through water obstacles are proving popular ahead of their anticipated return.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) said it had been "pleasantly surprised by the confidence of families and groups" looking to get involved in the packed schedule.

In Suffolk, events include a new event called Splash Out! taking place at Nowton Park, near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, July 11 - and more than 550 people have got their ticket to take part in the day, which will see runners and walkers of all ages tackling five inflatable foam and water obstacles.

Splash Out! will be a new event for Suffolk this summer - Credit: Miroslav Zaruba

At Wantisden Hall, near Woodbridge, on Sunday, July 25, more than 400 are preparing to take on all manner of mud obstacles in the Piglet, Junior Hog.

This entry level version of the popular Whole Hog and Boss Hog events, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey, allows families to run together.

Tickets and full details on each event across the region, including timings, ticket prices, Covid safety plans and more, are available on the EACH website.

Becky Redbond, EACH events Fundraising manager, said: “Our events usually bring in around £275,000 a year, so they’ve been sorely missed and we’re delighted at the prospect of them finally returning.

"We are, of course, taking every possible precaution in relation to Covid and it’s really pleasing to see the appetite of many to get back involved in events we know put so many smiles on faces. What we also need to help ensure the smooth running of things are volunteers, so if anyone is interested please do get in touch to find out more.”

It has been over a year since EACH last managed to hold an in-person event.

The charity has been forecasting a deficit throughout the pandemic and this remains the case for at least the next 12 months, meaning this summer’s events programme will be a big help towards continued care for the region’s most vulnerable families.