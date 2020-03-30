Coping with self-isolation stress - tips from former police officer in today’s podcast

Amy and John Clarke with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Are you finding self isolation stressful? A former police officer offers tips to help people cope in today’s EADT Daily podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Suffolk police officer John Clarke and wife Amy join us from their home in Ipswich to discuss living in self isolation while recovering from a mental health condition. John was diagnosed with PTSD last year, and spent 12 weeks at Woodland mental health health unit on the Ipswich Hospital site.

MORE - Subscribe to our EADT Daily podcast

His recovery has been going well, but in the podcast he tells how anxiety over coronavirus, self isolation and homeschooling three children have once again tested his mental capacity. He shares his coping mechanisms and offers tips to others struggling with their mental wellbeing at this challenging time.

Listen as John and Amy talk to head of news Natalie Sadler here, discussing quarantine, fitness and homeschooling, and explaining how they are keeping the dream of a gap year in South East Asia alive.

You may also want to watch: