‘An accident waiting to happen’ – Locals react to A140 crane crash

The A140 is currently blocked in both directions after a crane truck overturned in the carriageway in Earl Stonham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man who has had his garden wall smashed in a major lorry crane crash has called for improvements to be made on the A140.

The 55-tonne truck smashed through two garden walls before rolling on its side and hitting a telegraph pole in Earl Stonham shortly after 2.30pm today – sparking hours of closures on the major road between Ipswich and Norwich.

Both occupants inside the truck were unhurt from the crash, which residents said made a “large bang” heard across the area.

Pictures from the scene showed debris spread across the road, while the truck has completely blocked both carriageways.

Local resident Mike Peters, whose garden wall was hit by the truck, said the junction has been “an accident waiting to happen” for years.

Mr Peters said: “It is not the first time my wall has been damaged due to an accident – they have also hit my tree which is now leaning over.

“I had been out cutting my grass two hours earlier so it was a lucky escape.”

Mr Peters added a speed camera at the junction had been out of action for several years, though the cause of today’s accident is unknown.

The extent of the road’s closure eventually spread from the junction with the A1120 until the junction with Needham Road.

One motorist caught up in the disruption on his drive home from work in Ipswich said he would like to see further safety measures added to the road to help prevent further accidents.

They said: “I think it goes to show how dangerous the A140 is as a road – that junction is known to be a bad junction and a nasty one at that – it isn’t the only one along there.

“Something needs to be done about the road as it is the main road connecting Norwich to Ipswich and it is pretty torrid.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt.”

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The road remains closed.