LEGO for Schools - last chance to count your tokens

The LEGO for Schools promotion is nearly over with just two days for schools in Suffolk and Norfolk to submit their final token totals. Picture: NIGE BROWN Archant

Schools across East Anglia have just two days left to submit their LEGO token totals to be in with a chance of winning up to £1,000 worth of LEGO vouchers.

Registered schools in East Anglia should submit their LEGO token totals by the end of the week for a chance to win up to £1,000 worth of LEGO vouchers. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH MUSEUM SERVICE Registered schools in East Anglia should submit their LEGO token totals by the end of the week for a chance to win up to £1,000 worth of LEGO vouchers. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH MUSEUM SERVICE

Earlier this year we launched the LEGO for Schools promotion which has seen hundreds of schools across Suffolk and Norfolk collecting LEGO tokens from their local newspaper.

Now is the time for schools who registered to count up their final numbers before the cut off-date of Friday, May 24 at 5pm.

After this date we will start the process of identifying winning schools. Don't forget that every school that has collected 1,000 tokens or more will receive £50 worth of LEGO vouchers.

The top three schools with the most tokens, as a ratio of pupils, will each receive £1,000 worth of LEGO vouchers.

Over the past few months schools have been encouraging parents, guardians, and grandparents to collect tokens to be in with a chance of winning.

Each day there have been tokens in both the Ipswich Star and the East Anglian Daily Times for Suffolk schools.

Meanwhile schools in Norfolk have been able to find their tokens in the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, North Norfolk News, Dereham & Fakenham Times, Lowestoft Journal and the Beccles & Bungay Journal.

Make sure to send us your total by the end of this week to educationpromotion@archant.co.uk with your school name in the subject line and then the total number of tokens collected. We will confirm receipt of your email.

Once all schools have submitted their totals we will select the top three schools and send judges to validate your claim - so please hold onto your tokens.

The winning schools will be notified by telephone after all token claims have been verified and the vouchers will be distributed to schools at the end of June.

For further information call 01473 324594

Good luck!