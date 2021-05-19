Young baker worked through the night to support village during pandemic
- Credit: Nicki Reed
The owner of a village bakery who worked tirelessly throughout the lockdown to provide people with home deliveries said he was the only person some residents would see.
Chris Smith, who took over The Bakery in East Bergholt in January of last year, said he was keen to keep a bakery in the village after being approached by the previous owner.
A couple of months after he took over the business the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that did not stop the 26-year-old from supporting local residents with home deliveries.
Mr Smith said: "I think to some people it was very important to have the home deliveries.
"We were also going into the Co-op to get people other supplies such as milk and sugar and any little bits they might need.
"I think it was quite invaluable and I also managed to build a personal connection with some customers.
"For some people I was the only person they would have seen that day, so for them it was priceless."
Mr Smith works through the night to make sure his bakery is stocked and ready for service every day.
Although it is tough he said there are some perks to waking up early.
"Throughout the pandemic I worked from 10pm through to 2pm," explained Mr Smith.
"Fortunately I have been able to bring that back ever so slightly and I now start between midnight and 2am.
"It has been tough but during the pandemic there was not much going on socially anyway, and there are some real positives to it as you get to see the peaceful side of the countryside.
"Like they say, the early bird catches the worm."
Mr Smith takes great pride in his bakery and is "extremely" happy with the refurb which has just been complete.
He said: "When you first get into something one of the first things you want to do is put your own stamp on the community.
"The last year has given us time to work out what our personality is and it has made more difference than you can imagine. The sense of pride is really big."
The refurb included a re-paint of the shop, a few changes to the inside interior and the addition of a soft scoop ice cream freezer.
Mr Smith said the freedom of creativity that comes with owning your own bakery is very exciting.