E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

PUBLISHED: 21:47 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:51 09 March 2020

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

The first person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk had recently travelled to Italy, it has been revealed.

The individual, who tested positive for the virus known at COVID-19, had picked up the illness while on a trip to the European country and is now receiving help from medical professionals.

Health officials are now trying to contact anyone who has recently been in contact with the person.

Suffolk County Council have also said they are 'fully expecting' further cases to be confirmed in the area.

Dr David Edwards, Consultant in Health Protection, Public Health England East, said: 'Public Health England is contacting people who have had close contact with the confirmed case of COVID-19.

'We are working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Suffolk County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

'Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.'

The person is one of 319 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of March 9.

It is currently not known where the Suffolk patient is from or where they are being treated.

You may also want to watch:

A further five people have already tested positive for coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in Essex. 

Following the first case in Suffolk, the county council has established a mulitagency group to tackle the outbreak.

Suffolk County Council's Director of Public Health, Stuart Keeble said: 'We can confirm that we have our first case of coronavirus in Suffolk.

'We understand that the individual recently returned from a trip to Italy.

'The patient is receiving help from the NHS, and Public Health England is working to trace any contacts in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

'This new case is not unexpected.

'We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.

'We have established a multiagency group which is working together to respond to the situation and is meeting on a regular basis.

'The most important thing you can do to significantly reduce the spread of the virus is to take basic hygiene precautions including washing your hands frequently with warm soapy water for 20 seconds, don't touch your face unless you've just washed your hands.

'If you do not have access to soap and water, use hand sanitizer. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it and wash your hands. We should do this all day every day as we should for flu.

'If you are concerned that you may have coronavirus, call NHS 111 in the first instance and do not go to your GP or to the hospital. They will be able to guide you.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

WATCH shocking moment lorry overturns on A14 at Copdock

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged with stealing puppy during alleged burglary

Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

ITV’s Liar – Who do you think killed Andrew Earlham?

Liar, series 2 on ITV. Picture: ITV

13 of the biggest events in Suffolk in 2020

Lowestoft's First Light Festival will be the perfect event to allow families to let their hair down together. Photo: First Light
Drive 24