Funding gap between London and the east has grown, think-tank says

The funding gap between London and the east has grown since levelling up was debuted three years ago, a think-tank has said - Credit: PA

The gap between the amount of government funding received by people in the east of England and London has grown since the levelling up policy was introduced, new research has found.

Since 2019, levelling up has been a key plank in the government's policy agenda, but research from think-tank IPPR North says that in many ways 'levelling up' was just "business as usual".

The research found that government spending per person in the east rose 4% to £11,092 between 2019 and 2022. Over the same time, spending per head in London rose nearly 8% to £13,442.

In the east, per person spending remains below the England average of £11,524, this rose 2% in the years to 2022.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, said: "The LEP has consistently argued for the East to get a fair deal from government and this report shows the funding we receive per person is still below the national average.

Chris Starkie from New Anglia LEP - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

"Government agrees that Norfolk and Suffolk are part of the Levelling Up agenda, so we need to see that translate into investment.

"We have achieved some success through the Growth Deal and Town Deals, but further investment is needed to unlock the region’s potential.”

James Palmer, chairman of the Eastern Powerhouse, a business-led body aiming to boost the economy of the East of England, said: "These figures only confirm what we`ve known for a long time – that the East of England is seen as a second-class citizen when it comes to rounds of investment from government.

James Palmer, chairman of Powerhouse East - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

"While the levelling up agenda is laudable, it simply must include the East if it is to succeed practically in supercharging regions and rejuvenating the national economy.

"The East has always been at the back of the queue when it comes to government funding, and yet just a small up-tick in investment could net the country an extra £31.2bn a year in GDP, and an additional £11.5bn of tax-take for the Exchequer."

A spokesman for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: "We do not recognise these figures. We are investing in ambitious local projects to transform disused spaces and deliver green transport in 12 towns in the East of England, backed by £287 million from the Towns Fund, and we are creating jobs and driving investment with Freeport East.

“We understand the pressures facing local authorities, which is why we made an additional £3.7 billion available to councils in recognition of their vital role and to ensure they are able to deliver key services.”