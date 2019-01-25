Colchester man cut free from car after crash

A ma had to be cut from his car in Colchester after colliding with another vehicle.

Essex fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a traffic collision in East Street, Colchester, around 10:55am after reports of a collision involving two cars, leaving one person trapped in their vehicle and unable to escape.

Two crews from the Colchester fire station attended the crash along with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The fire crews had to cut away parts of the vehicle to get the casualty out of one damaged car.

There were no reports of further injuries or drivers and passengers stuck in their vehicles.

The casualty was released at 11.25am and left in the care of paramedics.