Bulky waste collections to be resumed in East Suffolk from next week
PUBLISHED: 15:59 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 20 May 2020
James Mallinder
East Suffolk council is to restart its bulky waste collections – picking up unwanted furniture and large electrical items from homes – next week.
The collections were suspended at the start of the lockdown but now householders can call the council to collect bulky items which will have to be left outside properties at the booked time – council staff will not be able to go inside homes to pick anything up
James Mallinder, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “We are pleased to announce that we can now restart the bulky waste collection service for our residents, making it easy for them to get rid of bulky items such as fridges and furniture. When the service was suspended, all outstanding bookings were honoured, so there is no backlog to catch up with and we are ready to take new bookings now!”.
The service cost £45.50 for up to three items plus £15.50 for every additional item. For more information and to book a collection visit the council’s website.
