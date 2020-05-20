E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bulky waste collections to be resumed in East Suffolk from next week

PUBLISHED: 15:59 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 20 May 2020

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council. Picture: JAMES MALLINDER

James Mallinder

East Suffolk council is to restart its bulky waste collections – picking up unwanted furniture and large electrical items from homes – next week.

The collections were suspended at the start of the lockdown but now householders can call the council to collect bulky items which will have to be left outside properties at the booked time – council staff will not be able to go inside homes to pick anything up

James Mallinder, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “We are pleased to announce that we can now restart the bulky waste collection service for our residents, making it easy for them to get rid of bulky items such as fridges and furniture. When the service was suspended, all outstanding bookings were honoured, so there is no backlog to catch up with and we are ready to take new bookings now!”.

The service cost £45.50 for up to three items plus £15.50 for every additional item. For more information and to book a collection visit the council’s website.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

