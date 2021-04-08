Businesses to receive guidance on reopening in Covid-secure manner

Published: 4:50 PM April 8, 2021

Felixstowe town centre, where many shops will reopen on Monday - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Health and safety officers will check in with east Suffolk businesses that are reopening next week to provide guidance about operating in a Covid-secure manner.

From Monday, non-essential retailers and hair salons will reopen, while pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers outside.

East Suffolk Council has said officers from its food and safety team will work with the Health and Safety Executive to ensure firms are following the correct safety procedures.

The checks are made by telephone, with follow-up visits where required.

Mark Sims, East Suffolk's food and safety manager, said: "Officers are talking to local businesses and visiting sites in and around east Suffolk to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

"Many local businesses have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure they are ready to reopen as safely as possible next week and becoming Covid-secure needs to be the priority for all businesses in the district.

"It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus."