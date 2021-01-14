News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Town and village councils benefit from £110k government cash boost

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:18 PM January 14, 2021   
East Suffolk Council said its finances were in a better position that many councils for it to recove

East Suffolk Council is to allocate the money based on loss of income during the coronavirus crisis - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Around £110,000 of government cash is to be distributed to town and parish councils in east Suffolk to offset the loss of income owing to coronavirus.

The government is providing £670million in grants to authorities across the country after council tax income took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

East Suffolk has confirmed it is to receive £370,00 of the total, with cabinet members agreeing last week to a scheme that directly passes on around £110,000 to town and parish councils.

The money will be allocated based on council's loss of income during the crisis.

Maurice Cook, East Suffolk's cabinet member for resources, said: "The council welcomes this grant funding from the government and is pleased to be able to pass this on to town and parish councils.

Maurice Cook, East Suffolk's cabinet member for resources

Maurice Cook, East Suffolk's cabinet member for resources - Credit: East Suffolk Council

You may also want to watch:

"I hope that they will be able to take this funding into account when considering their own budget requirements and the impact of council tax on households in these very difficult times."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots
  2. 2 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
  3. 3 Covid infection rates fall slightly in some districts
  1. 4 West Suffolk Hospital ward manager: “It’s frustrating when people say Covid-19 is a hoax”
  2. 5 170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40 jobs
  3. 6 Teenager invited to speak ahead of council meeting on Sudbury parking charges
  4. 7 Six Debenhams stores shut for good, but Suffolk branches plan to reopen
  5. 8 How full are the region’s hospitals compared with past winters?
  6. 9 Dogs seized in connection with attacks on sheep, people and pets
  7. 10 Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus