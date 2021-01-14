Town and village councils benefit from £110k government cash boost

Published: 2:18 PM January 14, 2021

Around £110,000 of government cash is to be distributed to town and parish councils in east Suffolk to offset the loss of income owing to coronavirus.

The government is providing £670million in grants to authorities across the country after council tax income took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

East Suffolk has confirmed it is to receive £370,00 of the total, with cabinet members agreeing last week to a scheme that directly passes on around £110,000 to town and parish councils.

The money will be allocated based on council's loss of income during the crisis.

Maurice Cook, East Suffolk's cabinet member for resources, said: "The council welcomes this grant funding from the government and is pleased to be able to pass this on to town and parish councils.

"I hope that they will be able to take this funding into account when considering their own budget requirements and the impact of council tax on households in these very difficult times."