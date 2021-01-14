Town and village councils benefit from £110k government cash boost
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
Around £110,000 of government cash is to be distributed to town and parish councils in east Suffolk to offset the loss of income owing to coronavirus.
The government is providing £670million in grants to authorities across the country after council tax income took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
East Suffolk has confirmed it is to receive £370,00 of the total, with cabinet members agreeing last week to a scheme that directly passes on around £110,000 to town and parish councils.
The money will be allocated based on council's loss of income during the crisis.
Maurice Cook, East Suffolk's cabinet member for resources, said: "The council welcomes this grant funding from the government and is pleased to be able to pass this on to town and parish councils.
You may also want to watch:
"I hope that they will be able to take this funding into account when considering their own budget requirements and the impact of council tax on households in these very difficult times."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today as programme takes next step
- 3 Covid infection rates fall slightly in some districts
- 4 West Suffolk Hospital ward manager: “It’s frustrating when people say Covid-19 is a hoax”
- 5 170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40 jobs
- 6 Teenager invited to speak ahead of council meeting on Sudbury parking charges
- 7 Six Debenhams stores shut for good, but Suffolk branches plan to reopen
- 8 How full are the region’s hospitals compared with past winters?
- 9 Dogs seized in connection with attacks on sheep, people and pets
- 10 Explained: rules on exercise in lockdown 3 - and how far you can travel