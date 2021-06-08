News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to sponsor a bench to remember loved one in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:52 PM June 8, 2021   
'In loving memory' inscribed on a wooden park bench

The new benches will be installed throughout east Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New commemorative benches are being launched in east Suffolk that will allow people to remember friends and family who have passed away.

East Suffolk Council has said commemorative plaques will be placed on benches maintained by the authority for a period of ten years.

The benches will replace the seats in the district that are coming to the end of their practical use.

Benches can be sponsored on East Suffolk's website.

Craig Rivett, cabinet member with responsibility for assets, said the scheme would help prevent people from commemorating loved ones by leaving items such as balloons and wreaths to benches.

He said: "We fully understand that people want something to remember loved ones by and commemorative benches are a special way to keep a memory alive as a place to sit and reflect.

You may also want to watch:

"However, the adorning of benches with a variety items sadly does cause problems. The main purpose of the benches is for seating and we do need to be fair and consistent about how we treat this matter throughout east Suffolk.

"We hope people understand and, of course, we would welcome people who have placed things on benches to claim them and to take care of them personally. With this in mind we are respectfully asking for items to be taken home by the end of July."

