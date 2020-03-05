E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Suffolk Citizens Advice funding secured - but will services merge?

PUBLISHED: 18:11 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:11 05 March 2020

East Suffolk Council's cabinet approved the three year funding of Citizens Advice. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

East Suffolk Council's cabinet approved the three year funding of Citizens Advice. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

Archant

East Suffolk Council has agreed to continue funding nearly £200,000 a year to Citizens Advice for three years, as work to merge the three branches is explored.

The council's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to maintain funding of £199,600 per annum - £78,000 for the North East Suffolk CAB, £63,900 for Leiston and Saxmundham and £57,700 for the Felixstowe and District branch.

MORE: Economic value of Citizens Advice in Suffolk revealed

Suffolk County Council restored some of its grant funding to CABs just one year after announcing plans to axe its funding entirely, with that figure now at £120,000 countywide compared to £368,000 previously.

But that cash is on the condition that the seven CABs making efficiencies to become four.

West Suffolk has already merged its bureaux, with the expectation on East Suffolk that its three branches would become one East Suffolk entity.

However, it is not yet clear what impact that may have on services or where they would be based.

You may also want to watch:

As part of that, East Suffolk pledged an additional £7,500 to help the three bureaux secure independent support on its transformation programme over the next 12 months.

Councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "East Suffolk have three Citizens Advice services which provide vital support to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities.

"Last year, they helped write off £1.65million worth of debt and increase income gain by £1.2m between them.

"East Suffolk Council wants to support the services to work together and have offered this additional funding to enable them to seek independent support to explore the opportunities available and different ways of working which will enable them to achieve greater sustainability in the future."

Opposition councillors welcomed the continued funding for the service, but said a long term commitment was needed.

Labour group leader Peter Byatt said the funding should reflect the disproportionate need in Lowestoft and added: "we can't have a vital service not being able to put together long-term plans if they are forever going around with a begging bowl to SCC and others".

MORE: Fears raised that CABs are being forced into organisational change

Green group leader Graham Elliott said it was "imperative that this transformation has no impact on the front line service that the CAB provides".

A spokesman from Citizens Advice has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Lambert fully expected to lead Blues in Coventry clash despite Warnock being linked with Ipswich once again

Neil Warnock (inset) has been linked with the Ipswich Town job currently held by Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Lambert fully expected to lead Blues in Coventry clash despite Warnock being linked with Ipswich once again

Neil Warnock (inset) has been linked with the Ipswich Town job currently held by Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eight coronavirus cases in east of England as UK reports first death

The UK has reported its first death from the coronavirus Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

East Suffolk Citizens Advice funding secured – but will services merge?

East Suffolk Council's cabinet approved the three year funding of Citizens Advice. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

‘It could be hundreds more homes’: Backlash against 100-home development on Mersea Island

2016 SH STOP 350 JOHN AKKER

Suffolk superstar buys coffee machine from Norfolk company

A Norfolk company has fitted the espresso machine in Ed Sheeran's new London bar. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE AND STEVE PERRETT

Newmarket stud owner kidnapped children and intimidated ex wife, court hears

Sheikh Mohammed about to present the trophy at the Darley July Cup 2004. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24