What does East Suffolk have to offer as a City of Culture?
- Credit: Paul Geater
The joint bid by East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth councils for the City of Culture accolade in 2025 isn't just about the two largest towns: Lowestoft and Yarmouth.
But East Suffolk council leaders are keen to point out that the whole district is covered by the application - and the cultural heritage of the whole area is crucial.
This includes:
The Anglo-Saxon burial mounds at Sutton Hoo which were central to the Netflix movie The Dig which was such a hit earlier this year.
Framlingham Castle - from where "Bloody Mary" rode to London to claim the throne after the death of her half-brother Edward VI and which was immortalised by Ed Sheeran as the Castle on the Hill.
Dunwich: Suffolk's only city. All but disappeared underneath the waves between the Middle Ages and the early 20th century.
Aldeburgh and Snape Maltings - where Lowestoft-born composer Benjamin Britten set up the world-famous music festival which brings the world's best musicians to the Suffolk coast every year.
Henham: Home of the Latitude Festival, which has established itself as one of the great music and cultural events in the country over the last 15 years.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
- 2 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
- 3 'It's where a lot of focus is going' - Ashton on challenge of moving players out of Town
- 4 Will Suffolk restaurants be keeping Covid rules after July 19?
- 5 Treasurer who swindled Suffolk pre-school out of £50k avoids jail
- 6 Judge and Sears score for U's as Chambers and Skuse also make debuts
- 7 Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy
- 8 Suffolk recycling centres set to fully reopen after Covid
- 9 'More additions to come' - Cook hails new faces and promises more to follow
- 10 Dog stolen from hospital car park while owner visited wife is returned
The Heritage coast - stretching from Pakefield to Felixstowe. One of the most important natural habitats in the country with the Minsmere Nature Reserve at its heart.