Published: 7:00 PM July 14, 2021

Sutton Hoo - is this the birthplace of the English culture after the arrival of the Anglo Saxons in the Dark Ages? - Credit: Paul Geater

The joint bid by East Suffolk and Great Yarmouth councils for the City of Culture accolade in 2025 isn't just about the two largest towns: Lowestoft and Yarmouth.

But East Suffolk council leaders are keen to point out that the whole district is covered by the application - and the cultural heritage of the whole area is crucial.

This includes:

The Anglo-Saxon burial mounds at Sutton Hoo which were central to the Netflix movie The Dig which was such a hit earlier this year.

Framlingham Castle - from where "Bloody Mary" rode to London to claim the throne after the death of her half-brother Edward VI and which was immortalised by Ed Sheeran as the Castle on the Hill.

Framlingham Castle on the Hill. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dunwich: Suffolk's only city. All but disappeared underneath the waves between the Middle Ages and the early 20th century.

Somewhere under the waves lies the lost city of Dunwich. - Credit: iWitness

Aldeburgh and Snape Maltings - where Lowestoft-born composer Benjamin Britten set up the world-famous music festival which brings the world's best musicians to the Suffolk coast every year.

Snape Maltings - home of the Aldeburgh Festival. - Credit: Paul Geater

Henham: Home of the Latitude Festival, which has established itself as one of the great music and cultural events in the country over the last 15 years.

The Latitude Festival and its pink sheep have become a feature of the British summer. - Credit: Megan Aldous

The Heritage coast - stretching from Pakefield to Felixstowe. One of the most important natural habitats in the country with the Minsmere Nature Reserve at its heart.

Minsmere on the Heritage Coast is one of Britain's top nature reserves. - Credit: Paul Geater



