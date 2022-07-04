News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

EastEnders recreates Suffolk-born soap star's first episode

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:00 PM July 4, 2022
File photo dated 25/02/97 of June Brown, who in character as the long-suffering busy-body Dot Cotton

Dot Cotton's first appearance in EastEnders has been recreated in Monday night's episode in tribute to actress June Brown, who died earlier this year - Credit: PA

A Suffolk-born soap star's first appearance in BBC soap EastEnders has been recreated to mark its 37th anniversary.

Actress Natalie Cassidy mirrored June Brown's character Dot Cotton on Monday, replicating a scene first aired on July 4, 1985 in tribute to the Albert Square mainstay.

Brown, who was born in Needham Market, died earlier this year on April 3, at the age of 95 and with her family by her side. 

File photo dated 08/10/02 of actress June Brown at the Savoy Hotel in London, where the Variety Club

June Brown first appeared on TV screens as Dot Cotton on July 4, 1985 - Credit: PA

The actress's run on the soap began when she burst into the Walford cafe asking for a glass of water and a paracetamol.

In Monday’s episode, Cassidy replicated the scene, with her character Sonia Fowler sporting a trench coat and floral dress similar to the one Brown wore in the episode 37 years ago.

Speaking to Kathy Beale, played by Gillian Taylforth, Cassidy said: “Give us a tea Kath, and a glass of water so I can take a paracetamol.

“That early shift was a nightmare, I called on the Lord so many times I think I’m turning into Dot.”

File photo dated 28/11/01 of The Queen during her visit, to Elstree Studios where the famous British

File photo dated 28/11/01 of The Queen during her visit, to Elstree Studios where the famous British soap EastEnders is filmed. The Queen was accompanied by long standing cast member Barbara Windsor, who plays Peggy Mitchell and she met in the make up room June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton. - Credit: PA

Brown was perhaps EastEnders’ best-known star and larger-than-life Dot was known for her devout Christian faith and hypochondria, as well as her cigarette addiction.

Before her acting career, she went to school at St John's Church of England School in Ipswich before winning a scholarship to Ipswich High School.

The veteran actress, who had a long career in television and theatre, arrived in Albert Square shortly after the soap began, and aside from a break between 1993 and 1997, was a regular for more than three decades.

She announced her exit from EastEnders in 2020 with little fanfare, revealing her decision on a podcast with a former co-star.

Dot had not featured in the soap for a month, when she left a voicemail for Sonia Fowler saying she had moved to Ireland.

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of original EastEnders ca

June Brown in her role as Dot Cotton, alongside Leonard Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders - Credit: PA

Brown won several awards for her portrayal of Dot, including a lifetime achievement honour at the 2005 British Soap Awards.

In 2009 she was nominated for the best actress prize at the TV Baftas for her standalone episode called Pretty Baby, in which she spoke to a cassette recorder about her life so that her husband could listen to it as he lay in hospital following a stroke.

In December 2021 Brown was made an OBE in the New Year Honours, as she was recognised for services to drama and to charity.

She was previously made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2008 for services to drama and charity.

Suffolk
Ipswich News

