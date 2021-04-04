Did you enjoy an Easter Egg hunt this weekend?

Gallery

Published: 6:26 PM April 4, 2021

Have you enjoyed an Easter Egg hunt in Suffolk this week? - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Families across Suffolk made the most of the weekend sunshine to enjoy the seasonal favourite Easter Egg hunts.

National Trust properties across the county have hosted their own hunts over the last week, while families, communities and villages have also come together to put on events.

One street in Bury St Edmunds was covered in crocheted Easter goodies - Credit: Lyndsay Buckland

It is believed the game came to Britain during the reign of William IV, having been a popular folk tradition in southern Germany since as early as the 16th century and a childhood favourite of Queen Victoria.

Among some of the most popular hunts took place at Sutton Hoo, Melford Hall, Ickworth and Flatford – with the National Trust continuing to host hunts at selected venues next week.

Gingerbread men were another popular treat in Bury St Edmunds this Easter - Credit: Virginia Payne

While eased Covid restrictions gave families the opportunity to have fun outdoors, other popular events such as Easter Egg races were not able to go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

Those going out to enjoy an Easter trail on Monday may have to wrap up warm, however – with the possibility of wintry showers taking away from the spring feeling.

Gracie, 6, enjoyed hiding crocheted Easter Eggs around Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Lyndsay Buckland

Families, villages and communities came together to enjoy hunts under government guidelines - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Ickworth has been popular among families looking to enjoy a classic Easter Egg hunt - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The National Trust is continuing to host Easter Egg hunts - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Families of all ages enjoyed the chance to get outdoors - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The sun may not have shone every day over the Easter Weekend, but it didn't stop families from getting outside - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The hunts were fun for the whole family - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Easter Egg hunts have also been held at other National Trust properties - Credit: Victoria Pertusa



