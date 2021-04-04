Gallery
Did you enjoy an Easter Egg hunt this weekend?
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Families across Suffolk made the most of the weekend sunshine to enjoy the seasonal favourite Easter Egg hunts.
National Trust properties across the county have hosted their own hunts over the last week, while families, communities and villages have also come together to put on events.
It is believed the game came to Britain during the reign of William IV, having been a popular folk tradition in southern Germany since as early as the 16th century and a childhood favourite of Queen Victoria.
Among some of the most popular hunts took place at Sutton Hoo, Melford Hall, Ickworth and Flatford – with the National Trust continuing to host hunts at selected venues next week.
While eased Covid restrictions gave families the opportunity to have fun outdoors, other popular events such as Easter Egg races were not able to go ahead.
Those going out to enjoy an Easter trail on Monday may have to wrap up warm, however – with the possibility of wintry showers taking away from the spring feeling.
