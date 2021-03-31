Published: 7:12 PM March 31, 2021

Forecasters predict colder weather for the next few days

Record high temperatures are set to nosedive over coming days, bringing the chance of sleet and snow over Easter, according to forecasters.

Temperatures reached as high as 22C in Santon Downham, near Brandon, on Wednesday – the day after Kew Gardens recorded the warmest March temperature since 1968.

Scores of families descended on Christchurch Park, in Ipswich, to make the most of the warm weather.

But experts are predicting a dramatic reversal as a warm south/south-westerly flow of weather makes way for a cold front from the north.

Although slightly weakened by the time it arrives in our region, the weather pattern will bring a colder air mass and developing north/north-easterly winds.

Temperatures could drop by up to 10C overnight, with highs of 11-12C predicted for Thursday.

Meteorologist Zoë Johnson, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the chillier outlook will continue into the weekend.

"It will continue to drop towards the weekend, but will stay mostly dry," she added.

"It'll be jumper, or maybe even coat weather.

"Thursday and Friday will be chilly nights. There'll be a risk of a light frost in rural areas on Friday and Saturday morning."

Temperatures will climb no higher than 9-10C on Friday and Saturday – further dropping to zero, or even below zero on Easter morning, but climbing to 12-13C later in the day.

Another cold front will move south on Monday, intensifying the chill, and bringing the possibility of sleet and snow.