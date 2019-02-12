Fight against lorry crime stepped up with new police equipment

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, Inspector Gary Miller, PCC Tim Passmore, Chrys Rampley of the Road Haulage Association, Robin Smith of Eastern Region Truckwatch, PC Terry Harvey and PC Robin Hardingham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are to invest in new equipment to ensure that HGV operators follow road safety rules.

The constabulary was presented with a cheque by Eastern Region Truckwatch to purchase new roadside equipment for use with commercial vehicles.

Tachograph analysis equipment, laser measuring devices and waterproof clipboards will all be bought to help officers.

The mobile tachograph device will be used to immediately analyse drivers’ driving hours, speed, distance and rest periods - and will confirm if they are staying within regulations.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner, said: “I would like to express my thanks to the Road Haulage Association and the Eastern Region Truckwatch for their continued support.

“Their generous donation will be used to provide additional tachograph analysis equipment for the roads policing team in their work on the county’s roads, particularly on the A14.

“Keeping the A14 flowing is hugely important. It is a main link to Felixstowe Docks, the largest container port in the country, and plays a hugely important role in the economic success in the county.

“Being able to provide a quicker response to drivers’ hours offences will help the constabulary to keep the road safer both for hauliers and the public.

“Thanks again to Chrys, Robin and all their colleagues.”

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “The A14 is the main arterial road connecting us to the Port of Felixstowe and the rest of the country, so it’s used daily by both local and international commercial drivers.

“It is therefore essential that we monitor compliance of these vehicles to ensure safe operation on our roads.

“We are grateful for the donation by the Eastern Region Truckwatch to help us continue to crack down on dangerous behaviour on our roads. There can be devastating consequences to driving tired, particularly when you’re in control of a heavy goods vehicle.”

Chrys Rampley, a member of the Road Haulage Association, said: “Suffolk’s police officers and staff do a fantastic job keeping road users safe.

“It’s essential they have the equipment to identify the tiny minority of commercial vehicle drivers who operate unsafely.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to help.”