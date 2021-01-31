Published: 11:30 AM January 31, 2021

Flo, Lola, Fiona and Billy Siddall with their new lambs at Easton Farm Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Normally at this time of the year, Easton Farm Park would be a hive of activity with a flurry of new arrivals prepared to meet the public when it opens at the February half-term.

Two lambs have been born at Easton Farm Park. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This year, the animals have been producing youngsters as normal - but there is no idea yet when the public will be able to see them in the flesh . . . certainly not at half-term.

But Fi Siddall, who runs the park, still has to be on hand to look after the animals with her family.

This week, she was joined by her children as she checked on the new-born lambs and kids at the farm park.

Flo and Lola Siddall with a five day old kid. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Siddall said: "It is strange to think we won't have people here at half-term but we are showing off our new arrivals on our new Facebook pages so we can connect with our visitors online.

"We lost Easter last year. No-one knows whether we will be able to open then this year, but we will be ready whenever we can reopen.

Cara Edwards with Easton Farm Park's newest arrival, a five day old kid. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Last summer we showed that we could open safely, and I hope that when the rules are relaxed we will be in a position to be one of the first attractions that is able to reopen.

"We've got the new pages online, but we'd really like to be able to welcome visitors back to us as soon as possible and I think we should be ready to do that."