Eco-friendly Christmas tree takes root at school

PUBLISHED: 15:16 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 08 December 2019

The children at Easton PrimarySchool in Woodbridge with their eco-friendly tree made from recycled materials Picture: EASTON SCHOOL

Youngsters at Easton primary school in Woodbridge have been enjoying a green Christmas as they learned about how to help the environment.

The children have been learning about the importance of reusing and recycling materials, and this school's Christmas tree this year has been made out them.

They used items such as wood, corks, cardboard and even old books, and Cheryl Singleton, the chief executive of the Avocet Academy which runs the school, said the result was a beautiful tree which they hoped would encourage people to think sustainably.

She said: "The children replaced our traditional 'glitter and glue' day in school this year by only using materials that are eco-friendly such as cardboard, wood and dried fruits.

"The decorations look really festive and every pupil has contributed to making our school look so special.

"Our pupils are actively supporting the reduction and recycling of many types of plastics using on site recycling bins for crisp packets, toothpaste tubes and dishwasher tablet packets."

