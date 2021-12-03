News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran releases new Christmas song with Elton John

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:49 AM December 3, 2021
Ed Sheeran will be collaborating with Elton John for a new Christmas song

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have released their new Christmas song today - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran released a highly anticipated Christmas song featuring Elton John today.  

The pair teamed up to create the song, titled ‘Merry Christmas’ after Sir Elton rang Sheeran last Christmas telling him he wanted to release another festive hit song. 

The song features sleigh bells, festive lyrics and a music video full with a cast of famous friends including Michael McIntyre and Jonathan Ross.

A video the ‘Shape of You’ singer posted on his Instagram earlier this week showed Sheeran arriving at Sir Elton's door, in a recreation of an iconic scene from Love Actually. 

The two know what it takes to make a Christmas number one - Sheeran claimed the 2017 top spot with ‘Perfect’, while Sir Elton’s 1973 hit ‘Step Into Christmas’ has re-entered the top 10 for the past two years.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex has been placed under harsher coronavirus restrictions (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Case of new Omicron Covid variant identified in Norfolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson in action against Arsenal U21s.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan

Suffolk County Council

Under-used council land to become sites for 3,000 homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's Mahlon Romeo (right) and Bolton Wanderers' Elias Kachunga (left) battle for the ball du

'I thought he was going to Ipswich' - rival boss reveals Blues interest...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon