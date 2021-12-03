Ed Sheeran releases new Christmas song with Elton John

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have released their new Christmas song today - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran released a highly anticipated Christmas song featuring Elton John today.

The pair teamed up to create the song, titled ‘Merry Christmas’ after Sir Elton rang Sheeran last Christmas telling him he wanted to release another festive hit song.

The song features sleigh bells, festive lyrics and a music video full with a cast of famous friends including Michael McIntyre and Jonathan Ross.

A video the ‘Shape of You’ singer posted on his Instagram earlier this week showed Sheeran arriving at Sir Elton's door, in a recreation of an iconic scene from Love Actually.

The two know what it takes to make a Christmas number one - Sheeran claimed the 2017 top spot with ‘Perfect’, while Sir Elton’s 1973 hit ‘Step Into Christmas’ has re-entered the top 10 for the past two years.