Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE OLIVIA GEE

Days after Ed Sheeran was spotted wearing it on stage, fans will now be able to get their hands on a replica Framlingham Town shirt normally reserved for players.

Ed Sheeran's Framlingham Town shirt gets printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL Ed Sheeran's Framlingham Town shirt gets printed Picture: TOTAL FOOTBALL

The Framlingham singer was spotted on stage sporting the local club shirt on Monday evening during the encore of his final night at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Speaking to the 40,000 crowd Sheeran proudly said: "Chantry Park this is a Framlingham Town football shirt. I am from Framlingham town. Suffolk is my home."

The wearing of the club shirt by the singer was the product of months of behind the scenes work by staff at Framlingham Town.

However, even they have been surprised by the response they have received in the days following the gig.

"It's been crazy," said first team assistant manager Andy Pirie.

"The amount of social media activity we have had, the posts and the things Ed has put on Instagram."

The club don't usually sell their the shirt, it is exclusively reserved for the players.

However, given the huge response to the shirt the club decided they had to put it up for sale.

"We have had so many people ask for the shirt that we have put it on the store," Mr Pirie said.

"The inquiries we have been getting are from all around the world. They are after a really unique piece of memorabilia."

The shirt costs between £30 and £40 and can be bought online.

Mr Pirie said he wasn't sure how many shirts would be sold but that the whole experience had been worth the effort.

"It was a small idea that we had. It really could not have gone any better for us."