Ed Sheeran teases fans with promise of mystery 'Christmas present'

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has given fans a tantalising promise that he will deliver a surprise "Christmas present" on Monday - but is staying tight-lipped on what it is for now.

The Shape of You singer, who lives near Framlingham and grew up in the area, updated his Instagram page with the words: "11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present."

His Instagram story shows Ed sitting down about to play a guitar - raising the prospect that he could be about to release a new song in time for the festive period.

The singer-songwriter has been taking a break over 2020 after working flat out for two years on his mammoth Divide world tour, which finished with gigs at Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

He announced he was taking the break before Christmas last year, saying he would also be off social media until it was time to come back.

His only Instagram post was in September, when he and his partner Cherry announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Fans appear overjoyed at the news, with one writing on Instagram: "Thank you so much for this, I can’t tell you how much we all need something to look forward to."