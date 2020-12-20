Ed Sheeran teases fans with promise of mystery 'Christmas present'
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has given fans a tantalising promise that he will deliver a surprise "Christmas present" on Monday - but is staying tight-lipped on what it is for now.
The Shape of You singer, who lives near Framlingham and grew up in the area, updated his Instagram page with the words: "11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present."
His Instagram story shows Ed sitting down about to play a guitar - raising the prospect that he could be about to release a new song in time for the festive period.
The singer-songwriter has been taking a break over 2020 after working flat out for two years on his mammoth Divide world tour, which finished with gigs at Ipswich's Christchurch Park.
He announced he was taking the break before Christmas last year, saying he would also be off social media until it was time to come back.
You may also want to watch:
His only Instagram post was in September, when he and his partner Cherry announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
Fans appear overjoyed at the news, with one writing on Instagram: "Thank you so much for this, I can’t tell you how much we all need something to look forward to."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk escapes new Tier 4 - but Christmas restrictions tightened
- 2 Mapped: Covid cases and infection rates by neighbourhood
- 3 Have Christmas visitors flocked to Suffolk coast?
- 4 'Genuine risk' of Suffolk going into Tier 4, MP warns
- 5 How to see the 'Christmas star' - visible for first time in 800 years
- 6 Covid-19 case rates double in some districts across Suffolk and north Essex
- 7 Shoppers out in force for final weekend before Christmas
- 8 Tier 3 warning as highest ever number of patients fight Covid in hospital
- 9 Explained: What the new Covid Christmas rules mean for families
- 10 Coronavirus outbreak at Ipswich Town with manager Lambert among group of six testing positive