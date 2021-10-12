Ed Sheeran meet and greet helps Inspire Suffolk raise thousands at ball

Gallery

Published: 11:30 AM October 12, 2021

Prizes donated by Ed Sheeran's family helped top-up the total at the annual Inspire charity ball - Credit: George Bentley/Dan Martensen

A charity ball and auction for Inspire Suffolk has raised £56,000 - with meet and greet tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2022 Mathematics Tour fetching £14,000 alone.

Other items auctioned at the ball, which took place at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall included an Ipswich Town shirt which had been signed by the Suffolk singer who has sponsored the team for the 2021/2022 season.

A trip on a luxury Fred Olsen cruise and the chance to meet cricketing legend Graham Gooch also proved popular with bidders at the annual event on Friday, October 8.

As well as auctioning off items in aid of Inspire Suffolk, the ball marked the launch of a new initiative 'Inspire +' which will encourage businesses in Suffolk to donate £1,000 each year to help support the charity with the personal development work they do with students.

In 2020 Inspire helped 889 young people through their personal development courses which help students take their next steps into work, education or training.

Terry Baxter, Inspire CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Sheeran family, our sponsors EDF Sizewell C and everyone who generously donated prizes or attended to help us raise much needed funds to help us continue our vital work.

"The money raised from the auction will enable us to offer more opportunities for young people to access the support they need to build bright futures.”

Ed Sheeran's mathematics tour will be his first since his Divide Tour which he brought to Chantry Park in Ipswich in August 2019.

