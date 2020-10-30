Exclusive memorabilia donated to Suffolk auction by Ed Sheeran’s US promoter and video director

Director Jason Koenig on the set of the Shape of You video with Ed Sheeran. Jason has donated a poster to the auction commemorating Shape of You reaching 4 billion views - it is signed by both Jason and Ed. Picture: Zoe Rain Archant

Ed Sheeran’s promoter in the USA and the director of some of his most successful videos have donated unique items to a star-studded auction supporting two Suffolk causes.

Louis Messina, who has been promoting Ed in the US for around seven years, has donated three highly collectible lots to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction.

And Jason Koenig, the Los Angeles-based director who has made a number of videos with Ed, including Shape of You – now watched a remarkable five billion times – has also donated a unique, signed poster.

Ed’s parents, John and Imogen, have teamed up with the founder of Suffolk’s GeeWizz charity, Gina Long, for the auction.

It will raise money for the redevelopment of a playground at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich, for children with special educational needs and disabilities, and Zest, part of St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and life limiting illnesses. The 200-plus lots are available to browse by visiting the website which runs until November 8.

Louis has donated signed Ed Sheeran gig posters from Minneapolis in 2014 and San Diego in 2017, and a highly cherished Pink Floyd commemorative platinum disc. It was presented personally by the band members to Louis and a close circle of those involved in A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour (1987 - 89) which was the highest grossing tour of the 1980s worldwide.

Louis also promotes Taylor Swift, and told how he first met Ed on Taylor’s Red tour in 2013.

He said: “As the saying goes: it was love at first sound. As a promoter, I’m always at front of house listening to the artist’s music and, most importantly, seeing the connection between artist and audience. Well, once on stage, it didn’t take Ed long to get everyone in the audience standing up. I just knew he was something really special.

“After many bus rides listening to music as he would play DJ and of course, a few glasses of inspiration, we became friends and formed a special connection.

“One special night at Soldier Field in Chicago, we were standing out at front. He was waiting to do his duet with Taylor. He looked at me and said, ‘Can we do this?’ I replied, ‘If you give me 3 hit songs.’ Of course, he gave me 10. The rest is history.”

Meanwhile, video director Jason Koenig has provided a poster, signed by both him and Ed, which commemorates Shape of You reaching four billion views.

Jason said of the video: “I was with Ed for parts of writing Divide and saw how much love and passion went into his craft. I knew he was a hard worker so I knew I could push him in the video.

“The video was made with friendship and love and I think the whole world can feel that. I had to bring the same love into the video that he put into the music.

“Ed came to Seattle to shoot the video with my team in my city. He trusted me to make something special to fit the song and I am forever grateful for this. Shape of You went on to be the number one Billboard song of the Decade. It is the second most viewed music video of all time and third most viewed piece of video content ever made.”

To bid for any of the lots visit the website before the auction closes on November 8.