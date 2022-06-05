News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk superstars shine as Platinum Jubilee events draw to a close

Angus Williams

Published: 5:27 PM June 5, 2022
Ed Sheeran and Nandi Bushell helped bring down the curtain of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Platinum Pageant.

Ed Sheeran and Nandi Bushell helped bring down the curtain of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Platinum Pageant. - Credit: PA/JOHN BUSHELL

Suffolk superstars Ed Sheeran and Nandi Bushell took centre stage at the Platinum Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace.

Framlingham-raised megastar Ed Sheeran closed the pageant, performing his hit ballad 'Perfect' alongside a video montage of Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign before she appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave at crowds.

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, the Duke of Cambrid

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and the Duchess of Cambridge appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, he said: “For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage.

“And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee. It’s really really nice to be back, it’s just a great atmosphere here.”

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on da

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

The singer described the event as a “pinch yourself” moment but noted that he felt “great” ahead of taking to the stage. He added he would be returning to see his newly-born second child this evening for a curry.

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell performing at the Platinum Jubilee pageant in front of Buckingham Palace

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell performing at the Platinum Jubilee pageant in front of Buckingham Palace - Credit: BBC

Twelve-year-old Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell took to the stage as one of the “icons of the future”.

Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace

Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Nandi has shot to fame in recent years off the back of her online performances.

Her performance playing saw her play drums on the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace flanked by a host of purple-clad dancers, as members of the royal family looked on.

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell performing at the Platinum Jubilee pageant in front of Buckingham Palace

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell performing at the Platinum Jubilee pageant in front of Buckingham Palace - Credit: BBC

It is the second time she's featured in the weekend's festivities.

Performers from Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade entertain the crowds in Princess Street Gardens i

Performers from Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade entertain the crowds in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh during a Platinum Jubilee event on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Last night she performed the song 'Instruction' with DJ Jax Jones and rapper Stefflon Don at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace.

Afterwards she wrote on Instagram: "Wow! I can't believe I just performed at Buckingham Palace live on TV to millions of viewers! AMAZING!"

In the past, Nandi recorded a version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for the 2018 John Lewis advert at the famed RAK studios in London.

She has also jammed with musician Lenny Kravitz in 2019, appeared in a Blink 182 music video in 2020 and had a song written for her by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. As well as performing on stage with the band.

Crowds watch as the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Scotland plays in Princess Street Gardens in

Crowds watch as the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Scotland plays in Princess Street Gardens in Edinburgh during a Platinum Jubilee event on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

(left to right) Chris McCausland, Sir Mo Farah, Sally Gunnell, Dame Kelly Holmes and Gok Wan during

(left to right) Chris McCausland, Sir Mo Farah, Sally Gunnell, Dame Kelly Holmes and Gok Wan during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

The car carrying Bake Off judge Pru Leith is pushed after it broke down during the Platinum Jubilee

The car carrying Bake Off judge Pru Leith is pushed after it broke down during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham P

Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

The Queen
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Ed Sheeran
Ipswich News
Framlingham News
Suffolk

