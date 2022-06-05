Suffolk superstars shine as Platinum Jubilee events draw to a close
Suffolk superstars Ed Sheeran and Nandi Bushell took centre stage at the Platinum Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace.
Framlingham-raised megastar Ed Sheeran closed the pageant, performing his hit ballad 'Perfect' alongside a video montage of Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign before she appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave at crowds.
Speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, he said: “For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage.
“And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee. It’s really really nice to be back, it’s just a great atmosphere here.”
The singer described the event as a “pinch yourself” moment but noted that he felt “great” ahead of taking to the stage. He added he would be returning to see his newly-born second child this evening for a curry.
Twelve-year-old Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell took to the stage as one of the “icons of the future”.
Nandi has shot to fame in recent years off the back of her online performances.
Her performance playing saw her play drums on the Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace flanked by a host of purple-clad dancers, as members of the royal family looked on.
It is the second time she's featured in the weekend's festivities.
Last night she performed the song 'Instruction' with DJ Jax Jones and rapper Stefflon Don at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace.
Afterwards she wrote on Instagram: "Wow! I can't believe I just performed at Buckingham Palace live on TV to millions of viewers! AMAZING!"
In the past, Nandi recorded a version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for the 2018 John Lewis advert at the famed RAK studios in London.
She has also jammed with musician Lenny Kravitz in 2019, appeared in a Blink 182 music video in 2020 and had a song written for her by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. As well as performing on stage with the band.