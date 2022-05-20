News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran could become first British musician billionaire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:42 PM May 20, 2022
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Ed Sheeran could become the first British billionaire after his net worth increased by £40million - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran could become the first British billionaire after another "golden year" saw his net worth increase by £40million, according to the Sunday Times Music List. 

The Framlingham-based singer-songwriter ranked as the 10th wealthiest British musician on the list with an estimated total net worth of £260million. 

Robert Watts, who complied the Rich List believes that if Sheeran continues on his current trajectory he may beat Sir Paul McCartney to become the first-ever British musician billionaire. 

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture

Ed Sheeran pictured on the Belfast leg of his world tour - Credit: PA

It comes after the richest people in East Anglia were revealed with Kirsten Rausing topping the list once again with a net worth of £12billion

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Selling their music rights has proved extremely lucrative for many of the older acts on the Music Rich List – especially those who had quiet pandemics.

“We expect the post-Covid return to touring will see many of these singers and bands earn well this year and next. It seems old musicians never retire, they just get richer.

“Another golden year for Ed Sheeran leads us to believe he may in time pip Paul McCartney to become the first British billionaire musician.”

The 31-year-old announced on social media last night (May 19) that he had become a dad for the second time. 

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran could beat Sir Paul McCartney to become the first ever British musician billionaire

He said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

"We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four."

The Shape of You singer married his former schoolmate Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica Seaborn in August 2020. 

Sheeran, who is currently on a world tour, also picked up the Most Performed Work award for Bad Habits at the prestigious The Ivors award which celebrates creative excellence by British and Irish songwriters. 

The win is his fifth at the awards ceremony after previous success in 2018 with Shape of You and in 2012 with his breakthrough son The A Team. 

