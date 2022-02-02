Ed Sheeran posts cryptic Instagram hinting at new music with superstar

Ed Sheeran has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page – leading some fans to think he may be about to release new music featuring one of the planet's biggest stars.

The Framlingham-based singer posted a picture of a stack of signed CDs, with a caption reading: "Signing some CDs for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out".

The picture of the signed CDs show a joker and and a queen.

In 2013 'The Shape of You' singer surprised Taylor Swift by dressing up as a joker on her Red tour as they sang 'Everything Has Changed' together.

Now some fans believe the pair are going to be releasing new music together.

In the comments on his Instagram post, one fan wrote: "That is so Taylor."

Another said: "Taylor's collab finally?"

Sheeran is also set to perform at the Brit Awards on February 8.