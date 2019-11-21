E-edition Read the EADT online edition
See what Ed Sheeran's new 'prayer retreat' on his Suffolk estate will look like

PUBLISHED: 15:08 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 21 November 2019

An artist's impression of how the prayer retreat on Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate, near Framlingham, will look. Picture: DONALD INSALL ASSOCIATES/PA IMAGES

An artist�s impression of how the prayer retreat on Ed Sheeran�s Suffolk estate, near Framlingham, will look. Picture: DONALD INSALL ASSOCIATES/PA IMAGES

DONALD INSALL ASSOCIATES/PA IMAGES

This is how a "private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer" being built on the estate of Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran could look.

The 28-year-old singer has just been given the green light by East Suffolk Council to build the "boat-shaped" building the grounds near Framlingham, where he lives with his wife and childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

The "novel and modern" two-storey facility is to be used "for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and so forth".

It will also be a place where Sheeran's visitors from around the world "can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance when they visit", according to Donald Insall Associates.

The look of the building is also said to reflect natural forms, with a design and access statement submitted with the planning application saying: "The roof is leaf shaped, the form could represent a pair of cupped hands, or a chalice, or the plan of a mother and child or fish or beetle."

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

