See what Ed Sheeran's new 'prayer retreat' on his Suffolk estate will look like

An artist�s impression of how the prayer retreat on Ed Sheeran�s Suffolk estate, near Framlingham, will look. Picture: DONALD INSALL ASSOCIATES/PA IMAGES DONALD INSALL ASSOCIATES/PA IMAGES

This is how a "private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer" being built on the estate of Suffolk popstar Ed Sheeran could look.

The 28-year-old singer has just been given the green light by East Suffolk Council to build the "boat-shaped" building the grounds near Framlingham, where he lives with his wife and childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn.

The "novel and modern" two-storey facility is to be used "for celebration of key life and family milestones, family and social gatherings, marriages, christenings and so forth".

It will also be a place where Sheeran's visitors from around the world "can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance when they visit", according to Donald Insall Associates.

The look of the building is also said to reflect natural forms, with a design and access statement submitted with the planning application saying: "The roof is leaf shaped, the form could represent a pair of cupped hands, or a chalice, or the plan of a mother and child or fish or beetle."