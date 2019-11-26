Ed Sheeran's former school ranked among region's best

Ed Sheeran's former school, Thomas Mills High School, was ranked among the region's best by the Sunday Times

Three Suffolk state schools - Farlingaye, Thomas Mills and St Benedict's RC School - have been ranked in the top 20 in the region by The Sunday Times.

Exam results saw Colchester Royal Grammar School named one of the best in the country

St Benedict's RC School in Bury St Edmunds was 12th on the Parent Power 2020 list of top state schools in East Anglia, while Thomas Mills High School, in Framlingham - famously attended by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran - was ranked 14th.

Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge was 17th in the rankings, compiled by The Sunday Times.

Flying the flag for East Anglia though was Colchester Royal Grammar School, coming top in the region and an impressive ninth nationwide, while Colchester County High School for Girls came fourth regionally and 16th nationally.

For independent schools, Ipswich School finished seventh regionally, with Ipswich High School, Woodbridge School, Thetford Grammar, the Royal Hospital School and Culford School all ranking among the top 20.

Ipswich School headmaster Nicholas Weaver was pleased to have his school ranked as one of the best in the region

It was the fourth year running Ipswich School was named the top in Suffolk.

Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster of the Henley Road school, said: "This year's Parent Power report firmly cements Ipswich School's place as the top independent school in Suffolk.

"To see the school reach the top 150 of independent schools nationally is just the icing on the cake, and we hope this will provide a boost to the town of Ipswich itself as well."

The schools' rankings are determined by exam results, using SATs for primary and preparatory schools, and GCSE/A-Level/International Baccalaureate scores for secondaries and sixth form colleges.

Mr Weaver added: "Although the Sunday Times tables are based on exam results, we have achieved this success alongside other great achievements in national sport competitions, superb music and drama performances and a wealth of co-curricular activity.

"This, along with our exemplary approach to pastoral care, is what makes us so successful and which ensures that our pupils are the best prepared for the world beyond school."

Ipswich-based One Sixth Form College ranked 45th nationwide for sixth form colleges.