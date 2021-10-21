Published: 10:30 PM October 21, 2021

Suffolk’s pop superstar Ed Sheeran is the latest big-name to entertain the nation’s children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Swapping his guitar for a book, Ed will be heading for the small screen on Friday, November 5 to read ‘I Talk Like a River’ by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith. It’s the moving story of a boy with a stutter, whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river.

The singer experienced a stutter himself as a young boy.

Ed said: “Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in ‘I Talk Like a River’, so I’m delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I’m a new dad myself. I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter.”

The star follows in the footsteps of other musicians who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories including Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag'n'Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

Ed will also be releasing a new 14-track album ‘Equals’ or = on Friday, October 29.

Ed says that the album will feature a more stripped back acoustic guitar sound than Divide, his previous album, and has been influenced by his marriage to wife Cherry and becoming a father for the first time.

The singer said: "I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you."

A single ‘Bad Habits’ has already been released.

Ed Sheeran is releasing his new album 'Equals' on October 29 and is setting out on a UK tour next summer. There are no Suffolk dates announced yet. - Credit: Zakary Walters

Ed will be also hitting the road for a UK stadium tour from May 12 to July 1, 2022. Starting in Belfast, the 'Mathematics Tour' will end up with a seven night run at Wembley Stadium. There is no indication of any Suffolk dates this time.

It has also been announced that Ed will also be performing on this year’s Royal Variety Performance, hosted by Alan Carr, which will be broadcast on ITV sometime during December.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer. Ed Sheeran’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Friday, November 5.