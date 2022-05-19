'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter
Published: 10:25 PM May 19, 2022
Updated: 10:31 PM May 19, 2022
- Credit: PA
Ed Sheeran has announced that his family has grown, following the birth of his second daughter.
Posting on Instagram, the Suffolk superstar said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.
"We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four."
Sheeran, 31, married former schoolmate Cherry Seaborn in 2019.
The couple welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica Seaborn in August 2020.