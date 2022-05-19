'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran has announced that his family has grown, following the birth of his second daughter.

Posting on Instagram, the Suffolk superstar said: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

"We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of four."

Sheeran, 31, married former schoolmate Cherry Seaborn in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica Seaborn in August 2020.



