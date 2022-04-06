Ed Sheeran wins High Court copyright row over his song Shape of You

Breaking

Ed Sheeran has won a High Court battle over whether his 2017 hit Shape of You copied another artist’s song - Credit: PA

Suffolk star Ed Sheeran has won his High Court battle over a copyright case of his hit song Shape of You.

Mr Sheeran, who grew up in Framlingham, has been involved in a legal row with two songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who claim his 2017 song rips off parts of their 2015 track Oh Why.

The judgement, which was made by Mr Justice Zacaroli, was announced this morning.

During the 11-day trail, Mr Chokri, a grime artist who performs under the name Sami Switch, and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, claimed an “Oh I” hook in Shape Of You is “strikingly similar” to an “Oh Why” refrain in their track.

Legal proceedings were first launched in 2018 by the Shape of You co-authors, who asked the High Court to declare they had not infringed Mr Chokri and Mr O'Donoghue's copyright.

In July 2018, Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

During the case Mr Sheeran denied he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement and insisted he “always tried to be completely fair” in crediting people who contribute to his albums.

Anthony Ricigliano, a forensic musicologist, concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the 2017 track and the song 'Oh Why' by Mr Chokri “result from copying”.

Shape of You was a worldwide hit, becoming the best-selling song of 2017 in the UK and the most streamed track in Spotify’s history.

