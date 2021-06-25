News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran’s much anticipated new single is here

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:24 AM June 25, 2021   
Ed Sheeran has released his first solo album in four years

Ed Sheeran is back with his first solo track in four years - Bad Habits.

The Framlingham singer looks almost unrecognisable in the music video for the new single as he is dressed up as a vampire.

Sheeran, who has been teasing the track on his social media this week, will be performing at Portman Road later today, where he will be singing some of his classic tracks and his new single.

It is also believed that Sheeran's fifth album will be out later this year.




