Published: 7:24 AM June 25, 2021

Ed Sheeran has released his first solo album in four years - Credit: Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran is back with his first solo track in four years - Bad Habits.

The Framlingham singer looks almost unrecognisable in the music video for the new single as he is dressed up as a vampire.

Sheeran, who has been teasing the track on his social media this week, will be performing at Portman Road later today, where he will be singing some of his classic tracks and his new single.

It is also believed that Sheeran's fifth album will be out later this year.











