Published: 8:00 AM April 18, 2021

Luke Edgar and his girlfriend Kerry Broom have opened a new art and tattoo studio in Lawford - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new studio has opened on a popular business park in north Essex, run by artists offering custom tattoos, art classes and an ever-changing exhibition of work.

Luke Edgar grew up drawing with an architect father and went into the tattooing business seven years ago, producing high quality etchings, sketches and paintings alongside his work.

The 26-year-old took a leap of faith to secure a studio at Dairy Barn Mews on the Summers Park estate in Lawford in February, spending the rest of the third national lockdown getting the space ready for opening in April.

As well as producing his own artwork, Luke is also a tattoo artist. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Every tattoo I do is a custom piece, this isn't the kind of place you walk in and pick a design off the wall and slap it on," he explained.

"With the studio space I wanted to combine everything, art, tattoos, a space for like minded people to come together — we will be offering regular life drawing sessions and oil painting for anyone to come take part in.

"We also want to be exhibiting work regularly so it's like this ever changing space where there are no rules."

Mr Edgar is keen for the studio to become a hub for local artists and is already working in partnership with local man Jay Goodwin, who produces digital art, oil paintings and sketches.

Mr Edgar is keen for the studio to become a hub for local artists - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Edgar moved to the Lawford area in late 2019 with his girlfriend Kerry Broom — who organises the studio, having grown up in Romford and Mersea, working at Immortal Ink in Chelmsford before striking out alone.

Around half of the artist's work is by commission and the rest is of his own design, as after several years in the business he is fortunate enough to have built up a large and loyal client base.

"It's great to be back in a studio after lockdown," he added.

"Viewing art in person makes a massive difference to selling online, a small picture of the piece doesn't really do it justice."

After opening on Monday, April 12, as Covid restrictions eased, Edgar Arts has been well received by the local community and enquiries about bookings can be made online.